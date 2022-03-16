FTSE 100 Rises As Miners Surge On China Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, with miners and financials leading the surge amid optimism about ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 83 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,259 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Miners Glencore and Antofagasta rallied around 3 percent after China promised to roll out more stimulus.

Lender Barclays gained more than 2 percent and Lloyds Banking Group was up 1.6 percent.

Gold mining firm Centamin slumped 7 percent after its 2021 profit halved as a result of lower production and higher costs for the year.

IG Group shares fell nearly 3 percent. The online trading platform said it expects full-year revenue to "moderately exceed" market expectations on strong trading volumes.