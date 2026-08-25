FTSE 100 Rises For The Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange extended its winning streak to the sixth session. Markets cheered the less-than-feared disruption in global markets following the announcement of wider sanctions by the U.S. on Iran.

The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,854.32 on Monday traded between 10,886.05 and 10,854.22 on Thursday.

The index is currently trading at 10,863.24, adding 0.08 percent from the previous close. The index has rallied more than 16 percent over the course of the past year. In the 100-scrip index, only 38 scrips are trading in the overnight red zone. Melrose Industries jumped almost 10 percent. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Polar Capital Technology Trust, International Consolidated Airlines Group, all followed with gains of more than 2.5 percent.

RELX is the top laggard with losses exceeding 3 percent. Diageo also declined close to 2 percent.

The six-currency Dollar Index, stayed firm amidst the dollar's strength, adding 0.02 percent to trade at 99.02. The GBP/USD pair has in the meanwhile edged down 0.03 percent to 1.3632. The sterling ranged between $1.3649 and $1.3622 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair has added 0.05 percent to 0.8557. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.11 percent higher at 217.13.

Aligning with the global trend of softening in bond yields, yields on ten-year bonds in the U.K. have eased 0.89 percent to trade at 5.0140 percent. The yields ranged between 5.0096 percent and 5.0834 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 5.0591 percent a day earlier.