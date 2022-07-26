Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 11:27:59

FTSE 100 Rises Led By Commodity Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Tuesday as higher prices of iron ore and crude prices helped lift commodity-related stocks.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose around 2 percent.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc and Shell also were up around 2 percent each.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent to 7,352 after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.

Consumer goods company Unilever added 2.4 percent after raising its full-year sales guidance.

EasyJet jumped 3.7 percent. The low-cost carrier said that it expects the capacity and cost impacts of the disruption to be "a one-off this summer", with "greater resilience" forecast for the 2023 peak travel periods.

Rolls-Royce advanced 1.6 percent. The aerospace and defense firm named a private equity partner and former BP executive to succeed Warren East as the company's chief executive.

