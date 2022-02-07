|
FTSE 100 Rises Led By Miners
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as higher commodity prices helped lift miners.
As inflation concerns mount, investors await U.S. CPI data as well as the January Fed minutes this week for directional cues.
A strong inflation reading is likely to help consolidate expectations of a 50bp hike by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,534 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Friday.
Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto rose between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent after aluminium prices in China jumped 3 percent to scale a 3-1/2-month high amid supply concerns and expectations of strong demand.
Steel and iron ore futures rose after China's state planner said it would accelerate the construction of new infrastructure.
Oil & gas firm BP Plc dropped 1.3 percent and Shell was little changed as oil prices fluctuated in see-saw trading.
