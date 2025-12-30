|
FTSE 100 Rises Nearly 0.5% As Miners, Bank Stocks Shine
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were up firmly in positive territory around noon on Tuesday, the last full trading day of Year 2025. Mining stocks contributed to market's rise. Defense stocks found support amid renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions.
The market will close early on Wednesday, and remain closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 43.00 points or 0.44% at 9,909.53 a few minutes past noon.
Fresnillo, up 5.2%, was the biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index. Anglo American Plc, Antofagasta and Glencore moved up 2.6%, 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Endeavour Mining climbed 1.7% and Rio Tinto gained 1.2%.
Barclays, Standard Chartered, HSBC Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and Natwest Group gained 1 to 1.3%.
Airtel Africa, Babcock International, Vodafone Group, St. James's Place, Persimmon, Melrose Industries and Schroders posted moderate gains.
DCC drifted lower by 1.7%. Experian, Convatec Group, Relx, Easyjet, IAG and Intertek Group lost 0.5 to 1.1%.
