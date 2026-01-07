07.01.2026 12:57:32

FTSE 100 Shed 0.6% As Resources, Bank Stocks Fall

(RTTNews) - U.K. stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 drifted lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by losses in energy and mining stocks due to a drop in commodity prices. Pharmaceuticals and bank stocks also declined sharply.

The FTSE 100 was down 58.60 points or 0.58% at 10,064.13 a few minutes before noon.

Mining stocks fell after prices of precious metals dropped on profit taking after recent gains. Antofagasta and Fresnillo slid 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. Anglo American Plc lost 2.7% and Endeavour Mining dropped by about 1.6%. Rio Tinto shed nearly 1%.

Energy stocks Shell and BP drifted down by 4% and 3.5%, respectively, as oil prices slipped after the U.S. and Venezuela reached an agreement allowing the export of up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude oil to U.S. ports.

Among the gainers, Barratt Redrow moved up 3%, Persimmon advanced 2.75%, Kingfisher climbed 2.5% and Vodafone Group rallied 2.4%.

British Land, LondonMetric Property, Relx, Land Securities, Segro, Mondi, Sainsbury (J), IMI, Berkeley Group Holdings and Airtel Africa also posted strong gains.

Natwest Group and Intercontinental Hotels Group lost 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Burberry Group, EasyJet, Diageo, Standard Chartered, Prudential, Entain, Barclays Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and GSK also declined sharply.

On the economic front, the S&P Global UK Construction PMI rose to 40.1 in December of 2025 from the over-five-year low of 39.4 in the previous month.

Civil engineering activity the reading for the month came in at 32.9, following a score of 30.0 in November. Both housing activity (33.5 vs 35.4) and commercial construction (42 vs 43.8) dropped the most since May 2020.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen