20.08.2024 11:16:26

FTSE 100 Slides As Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as falling crude oil prices amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East weighed on the energy sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 40 points, or half a percent, to 8,317 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.

BP Plc fell 1.8 percent and Shell lost 2.1 percent as crude oil prices hit two-week lows on growing hopes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Miner Antofagasta was marginally lower after pretax profit declined in line with market expectations in the first six months of the year.

Weir Group traded lower despite securing a £53m contract to supply sustainable mining solutions to Barrick Gold's Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Minus
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Mittwoch Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen