FTSE 100 Slips As Commodity-related Stocks Dive On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Monday, with commodity-related stocks coming under selling pressure after China reported the first virus-related deaths recorded since May this year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 25 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,360 after closing half a percent higher on Friday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all dropped around 2 percent while energy stocks such as BP Plc and Shell were down over 1 percent each.

Virgin Money shares jumped more than 10 percent after the lender reported better-than-expected full-year results and announced a £50 million ($59.4 million) share buyback program.

International Distribution Services, formerly Royal Mail, slumped 4.4 percent as more postal strikes loomed in the busy holiday period.