11.03.2024 10:21:16
FTSE 100 Slips As Miners Drag
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday as traders refrained from making big bets ahead of key U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation data due this week that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,648 after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.
Miners led losses, with Anglo American and Glencore falling 1.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Electronics retailer Currys plunged more than 8 percent after Elliott Investment Management said it had decided not to make a takeover bid for the company.
Marston's rose about 1 percent as the chair of the brewing and pub giant confirmed his intention to step down later this year.
British Land fell about 1 percent after the commercial property firm appointed William Rucker as chair designate.
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands rallied 3 percent after announcing a £1.1 billion share repurchase program.
