FTSE 100 Slips Into Red Ahead Of PMI Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest business activity data for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped half a percent to 7,750 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

Drug makers led losses, with AstraZeneca down 2.3 percent.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods fell about 1 percent despite reporting a 20 percent jump in revenue in the 16 weeks to 7 January 2023.

Brewing and pub giant Marston soared 6 percent after reporting positive sales for the festive period.

Components and systems manufacturer Senior Plc surged 10 percent after saying it expects annual profit to top consensus.