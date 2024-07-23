FTSE 100 Slips Into Red As Miners Decline On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as miners declined on concerns over top consumer China's demand outlook.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,189 after adding half a percent on Monday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent, tracking a fall in copper prices on China demand concerns. Water firm Pennon Group slipped 1.1 percent and United Utilities shed 0.6 percent after the Environment Agency announced further plans to increase company compliance checks and quadruple inspections.

Caterer Compass jumped more than 5 percent after upgrading its full-year profit and revenue guidance.

Hikma Pharma dropped 1.2 percent. The company announced that its unit Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. is extending recall of one lot of Acetaminophen Injection, 1000mg/100mL, (10mg/mL) bags to the consumer/user level.