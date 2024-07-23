23.07.2024 11:18:15

FTSE 100 Slips Into Red As Miners Decline On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as miners declined on concerns over top consumer China's demand outlook.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,189 after adding half a percent on Monday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent, tracking a fall in copper prices on China demand concerns. Water firm Pennon Group slipped 1.1 percent and United Utilities shed 0.6 percent after the Environment Agency announced further plans to increase company compliance checks and quadruple inspections.

Caterer Compass jumped more than 5 percent after upgrading its full-year profit and revenue guidance.

Hikma Pharma dropped 1.2 percent. The company announced that its unit Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. is extending recall of one lot of Acetaminophen Injection, 1000mg/100mL, (10mg/mL) bags to the consumer/user level.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zur Wochenmitte leichter präsentieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen