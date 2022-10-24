|
24.10.2022 11:36:23
FTSE 100 Slips Into Red With Leadership Contest In Focus
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Monday, as former chancellor Rishi Sunak closed in on becoming the new prime minister after the withdrawal of Boris Johnson from the Tory leadership race on Sunday night.
In economic releases, the economic activity in the U.K.'s private sector contracted at an accelerating pace in early October, a survey showed. The S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI dropped to 47.2 from 49.8 in September.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 31 points, or half a percent, at 6,938 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.
Frasers Group shares rose 0.6 percent. The retail group said it has recently increased its investment in Hugo Boss.
Helical, a property investment and development company, jumped 3.2 percent after saying it had completed four new lettings totaling 19,642 sq. ft.
Pearson, a publishing and education company, soared 6.6 percent. The company said its underlying sales grew 7 percent in both the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf weniger restriktive Fed: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Hang Seng stürzt ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag in einem volatilen Geschäft letztlich fester. Der DAX tendierte ebenso freundlich. Auch an der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan ging es bergauf, während die Anleger in China Reißaus nahmen.