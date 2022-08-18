FTSE 100 Slips On Rate Hike Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Thursday as markets price in more aggressive steps by the Bank of England to tame record inflation.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,505 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday.

Rank Group shares fell 2.3 percent. The gambling company warned of difficult times after reporting a turnaround to profit for the fiscal 2022.

Marshalls lost 2.8 percent. The specialist landscape products group reported that its first-half profit before tax declined to 23.9 million pounds from last year's 38.9 million pounds.

Miner Anglo American declined 2.6 percent on going ex-dividend.

Made.com plunged 10 percent. The struggling online furniture retailer confirmed that it is considering a potential equity capital raise.