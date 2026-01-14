14.01.2026 11:17:51

FTSE 100 Stays Firm After Steady Start; Miners Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 moved higher Wednesday morning, thanks to a rebound by mining stocks as metal prices climbed up. Weakness in energy stocks amid lower oil prices limit market's upside.

Encouraging export data from China aided sentiment. China's export growth in December exceeded market expectations, resulting in the country's trade surplus rising to a record $1.19 trillion in 2025, even as imports rebounded at their fastest pace in three months.

Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to an upcoming meeting between U.S., Greenlandic and Danish officials to discuss the Arctic island's future.

Markets also await the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the reciprocal tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.

The FTSE 100 was up 31.15 points or 0.31% at 10,168.50 a little while ago.

Endeavour Mining moved up 3%. Glencore climbed 2%, while Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Fresnillo advanced by 0.9 to 1.2%.

Among other notable gainers, Games Workshop rallied 2.1%. IAG, Rentokil Initial, Prudential, Diploma, SSE, Coca-Cola HBC, Airtel Africa, Weir Group, Burberry Group and Halma advanced 0.8 to 1.6%.

Pearson tumbled 7.3% after reporting an 8% drop in sales growth in the fourth quarter.

BP slipped by about 1.7% after the energy giant warned it would take an impairment charge of between $4bn and $5bn in the fourth quarter.

The Sage Group, Berkeley Group Holdings, Barratt Redrow, Smith & Nephew, ICG, JD Sports Fashion, Entain, Convatec Group and Persimmon drifted lower by 1 to 2.2%.

Vistry Group shares fell nearly 8% despite saying 2025 profit should meet expectations, citing market uncertainty and delayed deals. The company confirmed adjusted pre-tax profits were on track to come in around £270m, up from last year's £263.5m and in line with expectations.

