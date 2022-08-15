Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
FTSE 100 Struggles For Direction As Investors Await Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving in a narrow range on Monday as investors mulled disappointing Chinese data and awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting due on Wednesday for clues on the size of next rate hike.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,508 after rising half a percent on Friday.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta fell over 1 percent each after China's retail sales and industrial output data for July came in below estimates.

Oil & gas company BP Plc was slightly lower and Shell dropped 1 percent as oil extended Friday's losses on concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer.

AstraZeneca rallied 2.6 percent after the drug maker reported positive trial results of its cancer drug, Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo.

Life insurer Phoenix Group fell about 1 percent after its interim loss widened.

