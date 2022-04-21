FTSE 100 Subdued As Miners Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly lower on Thursday amid concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation.

The World Bank has warned that a "human catastrophe" is unfolding due to a rising food crisis across the world triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amid significant uncertainty to growth outlook, investors awaited comments from the central bank holy trinity of Fed chair Jay Powell, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said in an interview published today that the central bank should end its stimulus program in July and raise rates that same month, in September or later.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at 7,621 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday.

Mining giant Anglo American slumped almost 9 percent after slashing its production outlook.

BHP declined 2.6 percent after cutting its annual copper production view.

Peers followed suit, with Antofagasta and Glencore losing 8 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Hedge-fund manager Man Group dropped 1 percent despite the company's assets hitting another record high in the first quarter of 2022.

Gambling company Rank Group slumped 8 percent after cutting its full-year EBIT guidance.