31.08.2022 13:32:00
FTSE-100 Trading More Than A Percent Lower
(RTTNews) - Stocks in the FTSE-100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange are trading more than 1 percent lower amidst a worldwide negative sentiment driven by high inflation and fears of aggressive action by central banks.
FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,262.05 and 7,377.80, versus the previous close of 7,374.04.
The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,284.67, down 1.05 percent on an overnight basis.
In the 100-scrip index, only 37 are trading above the levels on Tuesday.
Online grocery retailer Ocado group rallied more than 2 percent.
Mondi, Pearson, Smurfit Kappa Group, JD Sports Fashion etc. gained more than 1.5 percent.
National Grid, Shell and BP, all declined more than 3 percent. AstraZeneca declined 2.6 percent.
Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 37 million. The scrip has gained 0.24 percent.
The GBPUSD pair shed 0.35 percent to trade at 1.1614 amidst the Dollar Index strengthening 0.36 percent to touch 109.16, versus the previous close of 108.75.
Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased to 2.8350 percent from Tuesday's close of 2.7040.
