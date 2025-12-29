29.12.2025 11:31:45

FTSE 100 Up Marginally As Miners Move Higher

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks turned in a mixed performance in somewhat lackluster trade Monday morning as investors looked for directional clues. Defense stocks shed ground amid signs of progress in Ukraine peace deal, while mining stocks gained and help limit market's downside.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5.27 points or 0.05% at 9,875.95 a little while ago. The index dropped to 9,857.58 earlier in the session.

Among defense stocks, Rolls Royce Holdings shares drifted down by about 1.2% and BAE Systems slid 1.3%

Babcock International dropped by about 2.8%. BT Group slipped 1.7%, while British American Tobacco, Melrose Industries, Beazley, EasyJet and Halma lost 1.2 to 1.4%.

Hiscox, Diploma, Weir Group, IAG, Metlen Energy & Metals, Smiths Group and Burberry Group eased by 0.6 to 1%.

Miners Fresnillo and Glencore climbed 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta gained 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Convatec Group, Mondi, Barratt Redrow, Entain, Segro, Berkeley Group Holdings, Persimmon, British Land and Land Securities advanced by 1 to 2.2%.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenso nur marginal. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

