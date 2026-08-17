FTSE 100 Up Marginally At Noon; Miners Move Higher

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s equity benchmark FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, riding on gains in the mining sector even as the mood remained cautious amid concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and higher crude oil prices.

Brent crude futures climbed to $89.49 a barrel, up 1.1% from previous close, as renewed fighting in Lebanon and further tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz clouded prospects for ending the U.S.-Iran war.

The FTSE 100 was up 14.07 points or 0.13% at 10,764.18 at noon.

Mining stocks moved up as the U.S. dollar slipped towards two-month lows following softer U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment data released on Friday.

Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining gained 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Anglo American Plc climbed 2.1%, while Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore gained 1.2%-1.4%.

AstraZeneca moved up 1.1%. The drug major announced positive results from SAFFRON Phase III trial.

Prudential, Entain, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Weir Group, IG Group Holdings, Polar Capital Technology Trust, GSK and Standard Chartered gained 1%-2%.

Sainsbury (J), Babcock International, JD Sports Fashion, Howden Joinery Group, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Associated British Foods, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, United Utilities, Severn Trent, Tritax Box REIT, Croda International, Diageo, Haleon and Coca-Cola HBC drifted down 1%-2.3%.