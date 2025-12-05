05.12.2025 12:53:04

FTSE 100 Up Marginally; 3i Group, Melrose Move Up 3%

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market gained marginal ground in positive territory Friday morning as investors picked up stocks, expecting an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 up 9.65 points or 0.1% at 9,720.52 about a quarter before noon.

3i Group gained more than 3%. Melrose Industries also moved up 3%. Burberry Group, RightMove, WPP, JD Sports Fashion and Anglo American Plc gained 2 to 2.75%.

Babcock International, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Barratt Redrow, ICG, Halma, Persimmon, Land Securities, IMI, Entain, Antofagasta, AstraZeneca and St. James's Place also posted stronger gains.

BP drifted down 2.3% and Airtel Africa eased by about 2.2%. Shell, Smiths Group, Vodafone Group, Whitbread, Imperial Brands and Severn Trent lost 0.7 to 1.4%.

In economic news, UK house prices stagnated in November ahead of the Autumn budget announcement, data from the mortgage lender Halifax revealed.

House prices registered a nil growth in November after a 0.5% rise in October. Prices were forecast to climb 0.2%. Nonetheless, average property prices hit another new record high of GBP 299,892.

Annual growth in house prices eased to 0.7% in November, the weakest since March 2024, from 1.9% in October.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:54 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX fest nach neuem Rekord -- DAX im Plus um 24.000 Punkte -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen