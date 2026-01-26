26.01.2026 12:58:12

FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Mining Stocks Move Higher

(RTTNews) - UK's key equity index FTSE 100 was up marginally a few minutes before noon on Monday with stocks turning in a mixed performance. Mining stocks found support as prices of gold and silver moved up sharply, while shares from consumer sector were under some selling pressure.

The mood in the market was cautious amid fears of a U.S. government shutdown, and concerns about trade after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that his administration would impose 100 tariffs on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China.

The FTSE 100 was up 11.66 points or 0.11% at 10,155.10 a few minutes before noon. The index, which advanced to 10,176.85 in early trades, eased to 10,124.26 before recovering some lost ground.

Fresnillo and Antofagasta moved up 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Endeavour Mining gained 2.9% and Anglo American Plc climbed 2.7%, while Rio Tinto gained 1.2% and Glencore edged up marginally.

Segro gained about 2.5%. Pershing Square Holdings, United Utilities, Sainsbury (J), Weir Group, Mondi, Smiths Group, M&G, BP, Lloyds Banking Group, Tesco, Aviva, Severn Trent, Kingfisher and Marks & Spencer advanced 1% - 2%.

3i Group, Experian and Autotrader Group lost 3 to 4%. Reckitt Benckiser shed nearly 3%, while Relx, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Easyjet, Burberry Group, ICG, IAG, Games Workshop, LSEG, St. James's Place, Rightmove and Howden Joinery Group slipped by 1.1 to 2.2%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt macht Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen