10.07.2026 12:42:50

FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Vodafone, EasyJet Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - The UK market's equity benchmark FTSE 100 moved in a tight band Friday morning amid stock specific activity. The mood remained cautious amid rising Middle East tensions with Iran and the U.S. engaging in tit-for-tat strikes.

The FTSE 100 was up 15.72 points or 0.15% at 14,488.17 nearly half an hour before noon.

Vodafone Group shares soared nearly 13% after UAE telecoms operator E& announced it would sell its entire stake in the British carrier to Vega.

Shares of EasyJet zoomed nearly 15% after the airline agreed in principle to a £5.7bn takeover proposal from U.S. private equity giant Apollo Global Management.

Recruitment specialist Hays surged 13% after saying its annual operating profit would land at the top of analyst forecasts.

Entain moved up by about 3%. Pershing Square Holdings, Antofagasta, BT Group, IAG, Airtel Africa, Prudential and Rio Tinto gained 1.5%-2%.

Anglo American Plc, Smith & Nephew, Compass Group, BT Group, Experian and Land Securities posted moderate gains.

St. James's Place tanked 8%. Imperial Brands, AstraZeneca, British American Tobacco and Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 1%-1.6%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schlussendllich etwas schwächer -- US-Börsen ziehen an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte leicht nach unten. Die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen