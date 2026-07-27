FTSE 100-Wert LondonMetric Property-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem LondonMetric Property-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient

Bei einem frühen LondonMetric Property-Investment könnten sich Anleger über so viel Gewinn freuen.

Heute vor 10 Jahren wurden Trades dem LondonMetric Property-Papier via Börse LSE ausgeführt. Diesen Handelstag beendete die Aktie bei 1,59 GBP. Bei einem Investment von 1 000 GBP in die LondonMetric Property-Aktie vor 10 Jahren, wäre ein Anleger nun im Besitz von 628,504 LondonMetric Property-Aktien. Da sich der Wert eines Anteils am 24.07.2026 auf 1,95 GBP (Schlussstand) belief, wäre die ursprüngliche Investition nun 1 226,21 GBP wert. Mit einer Performance von +22,62 Prozent hätte sich das Investment somit positiv entwickelt.

LondonMetric Property wurde jüngst mit einem Börsenwert von 4,57 Mrd. GBP gelistet.

Bitte beachten, dass in obenstehender Rechnung Aktiensplits und Dividendenzahlungen nicht berücksichtigt werden.

Redaktion finanzen.at