LondonMetric Property Aktie
WKN DE: A1C37D / ISIN: GB00B4WFW713
|Langfristige Performance
|
27.07.2026 10:04:12
FTSE 100-Wert LondonMetric Property-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem LondonMetric Property-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Heute vor 10 Jahren wurden Trades dem LondonMetric Property-Papier via Börse LSE ausgeführt. Diesen Handelstag beendete die Aktie bei 1,59 GBP. Bei einem Investment von 1 000 GBP in die LondonMetric Property-Aktie vor 10 Jahren, wäre ein Anleger nun im Besitz von 628,504 LondonMetric Property-Aktien. Da sich der Wert eines Anteils am 24.07.2026 auf 1,95 GBP (Schlussstand) belief, wäre die ursprüngliche Investition nun 1 226,21 GBP wert. Mit einer Performance von +22,62 Prozent hätte sich das Investment somit positiv entwickelt.
LondonMetric Property wurde jüngst mit einem Börsenwert von 4,57 Mrd. GBP gelistet.
Bitte beachten, dass in obenstehender Rechnung Aktiensplits und Dividendenzahlungen nicht berücksichtigt werden.
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Nachrichten zu LondonMetric Property PLC
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10:04
|FTSE 100-Wert LondonMetric Property-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem LondonMetric Property-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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24.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
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23.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
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21.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
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20.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
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20.07.26
|FTSE 100-Papier LondonMetric Property-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in LondonMetric Property von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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17.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
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16.07.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu LondonMetric Property PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LondonMetric Property PLC
|2,30
|0,88%