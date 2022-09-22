|
22.09.2022 11:26:04
FTSE Edges Lower Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors digested the Fed's hawkish comments and looked ahead to the BoE rate decision later in the day for directional cues.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,219 after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.
GSK fell over 1 percent after announcing an exclusive license agreement with Spero Therapeutics for tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide, an oral carbapenem antibiotic to potentially treat complicated urinary tract infections.
AstraZeneca was also down about 1 percent. The drug maker said Lynparza has been approved in China for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
Precious mining company Polymetal plummeted 11 percent after saying it is considering moving its main corporate base out of Russia.
Sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion plunged 5.3 percent after a warning that higher energy costs will dampen consumer spending.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen geben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.