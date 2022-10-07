FTX.com To Unveil Visa Cards In 40 Countries To Enable Users To Make Use Of FTX Crypto Balances

(RTTNews) - West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited and Visa announced a long-term global partnership. FTX will offer FTX-branded Visa debit cards to FTX customers in 40 new countries, initially across Latin America. The debit cards are linked directly to a user's FTX accounts, and are available in the United States. The next phase of the rollout is expected in Europe before the end of the year, with additional regional launches planned for 2023.

The FTX Visa debit cards allow users to make purchases at the 80 million merchant locations worldwide that accept Visa.

Adam Jacobs, Global Head of Payments at FTX, said, "With the FTX-linked Visa debit cards, individuals can now tap into their cryptocurrency holdings for everyday spending opportunities."