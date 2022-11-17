17.11.2022 18:30:00

FTX Group Notice Regarding Federal Court Filings and Communications

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and approximately 101 additional affiliated companies (together, "FTX Group"), today noted that filing voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Federal Court"), FTX Group is operating under the jurisdiction of the Federal Court, and all company actions, including company transactions such as transfers and withdrawals, must be approved by the Federal Court.

FTX Logo

FTX Group has established Kroll as its claims agent, and all official documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court can be found online at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

FTX Group also noted that the only authorized and official Twitter account for the Company is @FTX_Official, and all social communications from FTX Group and its executives will be relayed exclusively through that account.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftx-group-notice-regarding-federal-court-filings-and-communications-301681892.html

SOURCE FTX

