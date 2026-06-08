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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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08.06.2026 13:05:33
FTXG vs. PBJ: Same Pantry, Same Fee, but the 5-Year Returns Tell a Different Story
Investors choosing between First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) and Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) may weigh the First Trust fund's higher distribution yield against the Invesco fund's higher historical total returns.The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) both provide targeted exposure to the companies that stock our pantries and refrigerators. While they operate within the same niche, their indexing strategies and historical risk profiles offer distinct paths for sector-specific investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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