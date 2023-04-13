|
13.04.2023 14:54:46
FTX's Native Token Might Be Relaunched, Putin Personally Approved Arrest Of American Journalist Evan Gershkovich, Fox News-Dominion Voting Systems Trial To Start Monday: Today's Top Stories
BenzingaFTX's Native Token Skyrockets 96% As Reports Swirl Of A Possible RelaunchTroubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX's native token FTT (FTT/USD) is up 96% in the last 24 hours, as news emerged that the exchange might be considering restarting in the future.According to the legal team representing FTX's debtors, the cryptocurrency firm has recovered around $7.3 billion in liquid assets as of an April 12 hearing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The team also claimed FTX may restart its crypto exchange operations in the second quarter of 2024. Youth Vaping Epidemic: Juul Agrees To Pay $462M In Largest Multistate Settlement For AddictionEmbattled electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc will pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia for its role in the youth vaping surge, said New York Attorney General Letitia James.The states that reached the settlement with Juul are New York, California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Illinois, and Colorado."There is no doubt that Juul played a central role in the vaping epidemic today," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.Is Google Sharing International Users' Data With US Intelligence? South Korea's Top Court Wants Company To DiscloseSouth Korea's top court has asked Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google to disclose if it had shared local user information with third parties, including the United States intelligence.The court's decision came after four plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the technology giant and its local unit Google Korea in 2014, demanding whether their personal information had been shared with a third party.Trump-Linked Truth Social SPAC Digital World Acquisition Names New CFO, PresidentDigital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company, which had agreed to merge with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of the Truth Social platform, announced multiple leadership changes. The company named Katherine Chiles as its chief financial officer. It also named Alexander Cano as President and secretary. Frank Andrews, an existing director, was named as non-executive chairman of the board. ReutersWomen's Reproductive Rights: US Court Preserves Access To Abortion Pill For Now, But With Tighter RulesA US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a decision by a Texas judge to halt the FDA's approval of a widely used abortion drug.The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the U.S. for now but with some restrictions, including requiring in-person doctor visits to ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trial Holdings Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Trial Holdings Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,50
|-12,50%
|Fox Corp B
|28,00
|0,00%
|TOKEN CORP
|8 020,00
|0,25%
|Trial Holdings Inc. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.