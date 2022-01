fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not often that companies reveal their quarterly results ahead of schedule. Typically, though, if they do it, it's because the period in question was either significantly better than expected or significantly worse. Fortunately for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shareholders, in this case, it was the former. Management was eager to get the word out that revenue and subscriber growth are trending better than it forecast in Q4.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading