fuboTV Is Considering Strategic Options for Its Wagering Business

It's a tough macroeconomic environment -- particularly for tech companies that went into this inflationary period with debt and losses. Sports-first streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is one of these companies. As is shown by the growth stock's 80% slide this year, investors have apparently decided that the stock is riskier than they had thought.But fuboTV has some plans to help kick its path to profitability into overdrive, including a strategic review of its new wagering business: Fubo Sportsbook.Highlighting why investors are likely uneasy about fuboTV in this market, the company reported a net loss of about $116 million in the second quarter of 2022. That's an incredible sum considering that total revenue for the period was just $222 million. Of course, management would point out the company's improving operating leverage; as revenue increased 70% year over year, fuboTV's net loss as a percentage of revenue improved by more than 2,000 basis points.