20.02.2022 14:08:00
fuboTV Q4 Earnings Preview: Profit Margins Will Take Center Stage
The sports-centric streaming alternative for cable TV fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is growing revenue and subscribers explosively. But instead of growth, investors will be focused on profit margins when fuboTV reports its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Feb. 23. The company is struggling to lower costs as a percentage of revenue, leading to massive losses on the bottom line. Will management be able to offer assurances that it is managing this aspect of the business when it reports later this week? Let's take a closer look at what investors might expect on Wednesday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"



