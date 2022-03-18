18.03.2022 07:15:11

Fuchs Petrolub FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY22 Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK), a manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products, Friday reported that its fiscal 2021 earnings after tax grew 15 percent to 254 million euros from last year's 221 million euros.

Earnings per share went up to 1.82 euros from 1.58 euros a year ago. EBIT of 363 million euros climbed 16 percent year-on-year, and adjusted EBIT was 354 million euros, up 17 percent.

Sales revenues increased 21 percent to 2.87 billion euros from prior year's 2.38 billion euros.

Further, FUCHS proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend for fiscal 2021 be increased by 4 percent, to 1.03 euros per preference share and 1.02 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects sales revenues between 3.0 billion euros and 3.3 billion euros and EBIT between 360 million euros and 390 million euros, subject to effects from the Russian invasion into the Ukraine

The company currently anticipates organic growth in sales revenues.

The company added that it achieved further milestones with FUCHS2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX geht auf grünem Terrain ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag schlussendlich mehrheitlich optimistisch.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen