Fuchs Petrolub Q1 Profit Down; Now Sees FY22 EBIT At Lower End Of View; Backs Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPEF.PK), a manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products, Friday reported that its first-quarter earnings after tax declined 6 percent to 67 million euros from last year's 71 million euros.

Earnings per ordinary share were 0.48 euro, down 6 percent from 0.51 euro last year.

EBIT was 93 million euros, 8 percent lower than prior year's 101 million euros.

Sales revenues went up 16 percent to 809 million euros from last year's 697 million euros, mainly driven by prices.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects EBIT at the same level as the previous year and thus at the lower end of the range of 360 million euros to 390 million euros.

The company continues to expect sales revenues between 3.0 billion euros and 3.3 billion euros.

The company said its full-year development is difficult to be estimated due to high external uncertainties.