FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Correction of a release from 15/06/2022 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Street: Einsteinstraße 11
Postal code: 68169
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: Incorrect ISIN listed on report (item 7a) filed on June 13, 2022.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Mawer Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office, country: Calgary, Canada

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jun 2022

6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) | % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) | Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) | Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New: 9.999801438849 % | 0.00 % | 9.999801438849 % | 69500000
Previous notification: 10.0019 % | 0 % | 10.0019 % | /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN | Absolute | In %
     | Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) | Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) | Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) | Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3E5D560 | 6949862 | 0.00 % | 10.00 %
Total | 6949862 | 9.999801438849 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument | Expiration or maturity date | Exercise or conversion period | Voting rights absolute | Voting rights in %
0 | 0.00 %
Total | 0 | 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument | Expiration or maturity date | Exercise or conversion period | Cash or physical settlement | Voting rights absolute | Voting rights in %
0 | 0.00 %
Total | 0 | 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name | % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) | % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) | Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights | Proportion of instruments | Total of both
% | % | %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date: 17 Oct 2022

28.10.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe