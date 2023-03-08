Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 12:20:52

FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Christoph Loos, Dr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition ...

 FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Dr. Christoph Loos, Dr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition ...                   Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.03.2023 / 12:20 CET/CESTThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda) NameTitle:Dr.First name:ChristophLast name(s):Loos2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition:Member of the administrative or supervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameFUCHS PETROLUB SEb) LEI529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeType:ShareISIN:DE000A3E5D64b) Nature of the transactionDr. Christoph Loos instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the supervisory board to invest in each case parts of their fix cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 28,288.89 in a market sensitive manner until March 22, 2023.c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)not numberablenot numberabled) Aggregated informationPriceAggregated volumenot numberablenot numberablee) Date of the transaction2023-03-08; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com                                                            Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS PETROLUB SEEinsteinstraße 1168169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe    End of NewsEQS News Service       
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "FUCHS PETROLUB AG Vz."

pagehit
