FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Isabelle Adelt, Isabelle Adelt instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows ... Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.03.2023 / 13:18 CET/CESTThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda) NameTitle:First name:IsabelleLast name(s):Adelt2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition:Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameFUCHS PETROLUB SEb) LEI529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeType:ShareISIN:DE000A3E5D64b) Nature of the transactionIsabelle Adelt instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 30,300.00 in a market sensitive manner until March 22, 2023.c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)not numberablenot numberabled) Aggregated informationPriceAggregated volumenot numberablenot numberablee) Date of the transaction2023-03-08; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS PETROLUB SEEinsteinstraße 1168169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe End of NewsEQS News Service