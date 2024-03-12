|
FUCHS SE: Dr. Sebastian Heiner, Dr. Sebastian Heiner instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the ... Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.03.2024 / 11:39 CET/CESTThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda) NameTitle:Dr.First name:SebastianLast name(s):Heiner2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition:Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameFUCHS SEb) LEI529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeType:ShareISIN:DE000A3E5D64b) Nature of the transactionDr. Sebastian Heiner instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE for up to EUR 223,625.00 in a market sensitive manner until March 26, 2024.c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)not numberablenot numberabled) Aggregated informationPriceAggregated volumenot numberablenot numberablee) Date of the transaction2024-03-12; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS SEEinsteinstraße 1168169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe End of NewsEQS News Service Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei FUCHS PETROLUB AG Vz.
