25.07.2023 16:24:25
FUCHS SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerName:FUCHS SEStreet:Einsteinstraße 11Postal code:68169City:MannheimGermanyLegal Entity Identifier (LEI):529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P982. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rightsXOther reason:Equity Collateral Received3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationLegal entity: DWS Investment GmbHCity of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:21 Jul 20236. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHGNew5.000434532374 %0.00 %5.000434532374 %69500000Previous notification4.91 %0.00 %4.91 %/7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)ISINAbsoluteIn % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)DE000A3E5D56034753020.00 %5.00 %Total34753025.000434532374 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHGType of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %00.00 % Total00.00 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHGType of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %00.00 % Total00.00 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligationXPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both % % %10. Other explanatory remarks:Equity collateral received via transfer of title Date25 Jul 202325.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS SEEinsteinstraße 1168169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe End of NewsEQS News Service
