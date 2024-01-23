|
23.01.2024 15:06:10
FUCHS SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
FUCHS SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution FUCHS SEFUCHS SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 23.01.2024 / 15:06 CET/CESTDissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerName:FUCHS SEStreet:Einsteinstraße 11Postal code:68169City:MannheimGermanyLegal Entity Identifier (LEI):529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P982. Reason for notificationXAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationLegal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of NorwayCity of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.Norges Bank5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:22 Jan 20246. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHGNew3.01 %0.001438848921 %3.01 %69500000Previous notificationn/a %n/a %n/a %/7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)ISINAbsoluteIn % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)DE000A3E5D56020926500.00 %3.01 %Total20926503.01 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHGType of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %Shares on loan (right to recall)n/aAt any time10000 % Total10000.001438848921 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHGType of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %00.00 % Total00.00 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)State of Norway % % %Norges Bank3.01 % % %9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both % % %10. Other explanatory remarks: Date23 Jan 202423.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS SEEinsteinstraße 1168169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe End of NewsEQS News Service Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei FUCHS PETROLUB AG Vz.
