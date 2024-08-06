|
06.08.2024 17:34:08
FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy
FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.08.2024 / 17:33 CET/CESTThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda) NameTitle:First name:StefanLast name(s):Fuchs2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition:Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameFUCHS SEb) LEI529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeType:ShareISIN:DE000A3E5D56b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)30.65 EUR2,145.50 EURd) Aggregated informationPriceAggregated volume30.65 EUR2,145.50 EURe) Date of the transaction2024-08-05; UTC+2f) Place of the transactionName:VIRTU FINANCIAL IRELAND LIMITED - SYSTEMATIC INTERMIC:VFSI06.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS SEEinsteinstraße 1168169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe End of NewsEQS News Service Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei FUCHS PETROLUB AG Vz.
