Fuchs SE 9-month Profit Down, Sales Revenues Rise; Maintains FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fuchs SE (FUPEF.PK), a German supplier of lubrication solutions, reported Friday lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, despite slightly higher sales revenues. Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2025 outllok.

In the nine-month period, earnings after tax dropped 3 percent to 228 million euros from last year's 235 million euros. Earnings per Ordinary share were 1.73 euros, down from prior year's 1.78 euros.

EBIT declined 2 percent year-over-year to 326 million euros, and EBIT before income from companies fell 3 percent to 319 million euros, amid the difficult market environment and negative currency effects.

The EBIT margin was at 12.1 percent, down from 12.5 last year.

In the first nine months of 2025, FUCHS generated sales revenues of 2.700 billion euros, 1 percent higher than prior year's 2.666 billion euros.

Sales revenues in Europe, Middle East, Africa edged up 1 percent to 1.56 billion euros, and the growth was 3 percent in Asia-Pacific and 2 percent in North and South America.

Looking ahead, Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE, said, "Despite all the unfavourabilities, our results to date make us confident of achieving the full year 2025 EBIT at the same high level as last year, confirming the outlook we made in July."

For the year, the company continues to expect EBIT at same level of previous year's 434 million euros, and sales revenues at previous year's 3.53 billion euros.

FUCHS said it continues to operate in a challenging environment, with restrained demand from key customer groups due to tariff discussions originating in the U.S., subdued industrial production in Europe, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, among others.

The company currently expects the weak overall economic situation to continue in the remaining months of the year.

