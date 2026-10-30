Fuchs SE 9-month Results Climb; Expects Sales Volume Growth To Slow Towards Year-end

(RTTNews) - Fuchs SE (FUPEF, FPE.DE), a German petroleum products company, on Friday reported higher profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, driven by increased sales revenues. Further, the firm maintained its recently raised fiscal 2026 outlook.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects sales revenue growth to remain on track compared to the previous year. The company projects sales volume growth to slow toward the end of the year due to the pull-forward effects seen in the first half of the year, along with seasonal factors.

In addition, the risks relating to sales volumes and margins remain high in this volatile market environment.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect the recently updated outlook.

The company now sees EBIT of around 500 million euros, up from the previous forecast in the range of 460 million euros to 480 million euros.

The sales revenues forecast has also been specified at around 4.1 billion euros, higher than the previously estimated revenue of over 3.7 billion euros.

In the nine-month period, earnings after tax climbed 23 percent to 281 million euros from last year's 228 million euros. Earnings per ordinary share increased 24 percent to 2.14 euros from prior year's 1.73 euros last year. Earnings per preference share grew 24 percent to 2.15 euros from 1.74 euros a year ago.

EBIT grew 25 percent to 409 million euros from last year's 326 million euros. All regions contributed to the strong earnings growth. The EBIT margin reached 13.1 percent, up from 12.1 percent last year.

Sales revenues climbed 16 percent to 3.126 billion euros from 2.700 billion euros a year ago, driven by higher sales volumes and inflation.

The sales growth was 17 percent in Europe, Middle East, Africa, 13 percent in Asia-Pacific, and 14 percent in North and South America.

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