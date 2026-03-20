Fuchs SE FY25 Results Rise, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY26 EBIT, Sales

(RTTNews) - Fuchs SE, a German supplier of lubrication solutions, reported Friday slightly higher profit and sales revenues in fiscal 2025 amid the challenging geopolitical perspective and negative currency effects. Further, the firm raised dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting growth in EBIT and sales revenues.

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board, stated, "2025 was a challenging year from a geopolitical perspective. In addition to numerous wars, US customs policy was a particular challenge. In our home market of Germany, high energy prices and a struggling automotive industry with declining sales had a negative impact. In addition, many currencies relevant to us depreciated against the euro."

In fiscal 2025, earnings after tax grew 1 percent to 306 million euros from last year's 302 million euros.

Earnings per Ordinary share grew 2 percent to 2.33 euros from 2.29 euros last year. Earnings per Preference share improved to 2.34 euros from 2.30 euros a year ago.

EBIT was 435 million euros, slightly higher than 434 million euros a year earlier.

Sales revenues improved 1 percent to 3.563 billion euros from prior year's 3.525 billion euros.

In the year, Europe, Middle East, Africa revenues edged up 1 percent from last year to 2.048 billion euros. Asia-Pacific and North and South America sales revenues grew 2 percent each.

Further, for 2025, FUCHS will propose to the Annual General Meeting a further 5 percent increase in the dividend to 1.23 euros per preference share and 1.22 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects EBIT of around 450 million euros and sales of around 3.7 billion euros.

The expected growth mainly is based on the assumption that all regions will contribute through volume-driven organic growth

The company noted that global economic uncertainty due to trade conflicts, tariffs and geopolitical tensions continues to impact the market environment.

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