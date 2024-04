FUCHS SE, Mercedes-Benz Partner In Automotive After-Sales

(RTTNews) - Fuchs SE (FUPEF.PK), a German supplier of lubrication solutions, and automajor Mercedes-Benz AG (MBGAF) announced Thursday a strategic business partnership for fostering innovation, technology, and sustainability in the automotive After-Sales.

FUCHS and Mercedes-Benz Global Customer Service & Parts signed a collaboration contract on March 28.

The partnership is expected to redefine automotive lubrication standards and deliver enhanced performance by providing tailormade lubrication solutions for Mercedes-Benz customers.

As part of the deal, the companies will also explore opportunities for joint marketing initiatives, educational programs to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable mobility solutions.