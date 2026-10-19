Fuchs SE Posts Prelim. 9-Month Report, Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Monday, Fuchs SE (FUPBY.PK) announced that it expects sales revenues of 3,126 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes of 409 million euros for the first 9 months of 2026.

The preliminary figures are higher than last year's sales revenues of 2,700 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes of 326 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company now sees EBIT of around 500 million euros, up from the previous forecast in the range of 460 million euros to 480 million euros.

The sales revenues forecast has also been specified at around 4.1 billion euros, higher than the previously estimated revenue of over 3.7 billion euros.

FUCHS expects revenue to grow year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2026, driven by inflation. However, seasonal weakness, early customer purchases in the second quarter, and market uncertainty are expected to weigh on sales and margins.

Fuchs was trading at $12.59, down 0.71 percent on the OTC Markets.