Fuel Cycle Unveils Verified AI-Driven Executive Summaries from Qualitative Data to Empower Decision Intelligence

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the insights platform to accelerate decision intelligence, today unveiled an innovative addition to its Research Engine: verified generative AI-based functionality that crafts incisive executive summaries from qualitative data collected in Fuel Cycle research communities. Available for customer preview as of today, this feature empowers brands to make informed and strategic decisions with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Our generative AI removes uncertainty, providing concise summaries that empower well-informed decisions.

Fuel Cycle's Research Engine has consistently served as a central hub for brands to amass a wide range of quantitative and qualitative insights. The platform's existing distinctive features encompass an array of tools designed to capture and analyze consumer sentiment and behavior. This new AI-driven capability significantly augments the Research Engine and draws upon extensive research in prompt engineering and leverages new technological infrastructure to enable the deployment of additional AI solutions that compress time-to-insight from weeks to minutes.

"Qualitative data collected on Fuel Cycle has always been a goldmine of insights, but it requires the right tools to unlock its full potential," stated Rick Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer of Fuel Cycle. "Our generative AI removes uncertainty, providing concise summaries that empower well-informed decisions in line with the speed of contemporary business. As a result, business leaders can leverage unstructured data to make decisions as quickly as they need to move."

This executive summary feature efficiently processes a large volume of real-time comments, producing precise and detailed insights. It highlights essential themes, key quotes, and provides actionable recommendations while seamlessly integrating data from Fuel Cycle's progressive profiling technology, the P2 Engine.

"The Research Engine allows businesses to act with unwavering confidence, as they now have a holistic view of their consumer landscape," added Eran Gilad, CEO of Fuel Cycle. "This advancement immediately unlocks the Research Engine's value across a broad set of capabilities, and also represents a statement on the future evolution of Fuel Cycle powered insights."

