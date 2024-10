Fuel duty expected to rise by up to 7p a litre after the budget

Campaigners point out it is often cheaper to drive or even fly within the UK than take the trainFuel duty is expected to rise by up to 7p per litre after the budget, with speculation intensifying that the chancellor will restore inflationary rises as well as ending the temporary cut.Environmental and transport campaigners have urged Rachel Reeves to bring the cost of motoring more in line with other forms of transport, after more than a decade of fuel duty freezes at the pumps and heavy increases in rail fares. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian