Fuel Economy-Focused Trucking Company Selects Rocketail Aerodynamic Trailer Wing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocketail LLC, makers of advanced, aerodynamic tail systems for semi-trailers, today announced that Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) has begun installing its rear drag reduction devices on new and current dry vans in its fleet.

"We are big supporters of aerodynamic products and have used tails on our trailers for many years but we found the drivers weren't deploying them and they were often getting damaged at docks," said Royal Jones, president and CEO of Mesilla Valley Transportation. "Since the Rocketail Wing is always open yet has a folding hinge to prevent damage should the trailer bump the dock, we immediately eliminate two of our biggest obstacles, deployment and damage, by choosing Rocketail. Once we got the results of the independent fuel economy testing and saw the device was equal to or better than other trailer tail devices the decision to purchase from Rocketail is easy."

Another reason that MVT chose Rocketail devices, according to Jones, includes their ease of installation. Each Rocketail Wing attaches with two stainless steel hinges, taking two people about one hour to complete. The devices also do not require any maintenance, lowering their cost of ownership.

The Rocketail Wing (Patent No. US 9,708,017 B1) is a verified EPA SmartWay trailer rear fairing technology that has exhibited a certified fuel efficiency improvement of over 3.58 U.S. gallons per 1,000 miles in independent testing. Featuring a jet wing design, the one-piece airfoil is constructed of lightweight high-impact, gas-infused polymers that are internally cross-braced.

"We are so pleased a leading advocate of fuel efficiency products has chosen our product," said Bren Marshell, vice president of sales for Rocketail. "We know Royal and his team have a lot of choices on quality effective aerodynamic products, so being selected as a device that meets MVT's high standards means a lot."

About Mesilla Valley Transportation

Mesilla Valley Transportation, based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is a dry freight carrier specializing in time sensitive service between manufacturing centers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The company fields a fleet of more than 1,500 trucks and 5,000 trailers. For more information, visit http://www.m-v-t.com.

About Rocketail LLC

Rocketail LLC manufactures today's most advanced, aerodynamic tail systems for reducing rear-end drag on modern semi-trailers. By incorporating a multi-element airfoil like those found on jet aircraft, the company's patented Rocketail Wingtm is designed to solve the Three D's of Drag, Deployment, and Damage for semi-trailers. The SmartWay verified technology greatly improves fuel efficiency with the least overall cost in parts and maintenance. This revolutionary approach results in exceptional performance and unit economics. Rocketail Wing has successfully completed third party testing in the U.S. and Canada to certify performance and is now being installed by major fleets across North America. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Rocketail also has a field office in Logan, UT. For more information, visit http://www.rocketail.com.

SOURCE Mesilla Valley Transportation