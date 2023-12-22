|
22.12.2023 01:01:40
Fuel forecourt prices in 2023 second highest on record, says AA
Average cost comes despite recent fall in cost of petrol at the pump as drivers pay £12.50 more per tank than in 2019This year fuel forecourt prices have been the second highest on record, according to the AA, even though petrol fell to its lowest level in more than two years this week.Despite the recent drop, the average cost of petrol and diesel across 2023 has meant another year of pain for drivers, beaten only by last year’s shock at the pumps, according to the motoring body. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
