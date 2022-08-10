Fuel Tech Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

"Revenues increased 22% during the second quarter of 2022, led by higher sales at our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. "Selling, general and administrative expenses declined, our operating loss narrowed, and we ended the second quarter with $33.3 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and no debt. We announced $3.6 million of new APC awards during the quarter and commenced operations of a new FUEL CHEM TIFI® Targeted In-Furnace Injection system at a coal-fired unit in the western United States. We also validated the best-in-class oxygen transfer efficiency of our Dissolved Gas Infusion technology; these results, which have been attested to by two independent water treatment experts, will be available in a soon to be published white paper.”

Q2 2022 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022”) rose to $6.4 million from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021”), reflecting a $1.8 million increase at APC, driven by the timing of project execution and new APC orders. Consolidated revenues were partially offset by a $0.6 million decline in revenues at FUEL CHEM, due to the loss of one customer from permanent plant retirement and unforeseen plant outages.

Gross margin for Q2 2022 was 42.1% of revenues compared to 49.5% of revenues in Q2 2021, reflecting lower gross profit margin at both operating segments.

SG&A expenses fell to $2.9 million in Q2 2022 from $3.0 million in Q2 2021.

Operating loss narrowed to $(0.5) million from an operating loss of $(0.7) million in Q2 2021.

Net loss in Q2 2022 was $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to net loss of $(0.8) million, or $(0.03) per share, in Q2 2021.

APC segment revenues rose to $2.7 million from $1.0 million in Q2 2021, for the reasons cited above. APC gross margin in Q2 2022 was 34.2% compared to 48.6% in Q2 2021, due to a modification in product and project mix.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues were $3.6 million compared to $4.2 million in Q2 2021, for the reasons cited above. Segment gross margin in Q2 2022 was 48.0% compared to 49.7% in Q2 2021, due to lower revenues and higher material, freight, and labor cost.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.2) million in Q2 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.6) million in Q2 2021.

Consolidated Backlog

Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2022 rose to $10.5 million from $9.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $31.3 million, restricted cash equivalents were $2.0 million, stockholders’ equity was $44.6 million, or $1.47 per share, and the Company had no long-term debt.

Study Validates Oxygen Transfer Efficiency of Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) Technology

Fuel Tech’s DGI technology is an innovative alternative to current aeration technologies. DGI utilizes two patent-pending technologies to ensure optimal gas delivery to target water and wastewater process applications. The first is a next generation pressurized saturator for gas transfer to a slipstream of water, and the second is an innovative channel injector delivery system to distribute the gas-saturated slipstream with minimal gas loss to the water treatment reservoir.

In a soon-to-be-published white paper verified and certified by two independent third party experts, DGI demonstrated that greater than 99% of the oxygen supplied to the DGI system was delivered to the treatment reservoir as dissolved oxygen with no loss to the atmosphere. DGI’s channel injector was fully capable of transferring oxygen-infused water to the treatment reservoir while only being placed twenty-four inches below surface level, without any measurable loss of oxygen to the environment or any delay in flow of oxygen to react in the aqueous phase.

DGI has the potential to displace or enhance traditional aeration technologies by:

Enhancing or increasing the capacity of underperforming aeration systems

Providing supplementary oxygen for existing operations

Delivering residual DO at higher concentrations and dosing rates than traditional technologies, or

Meeting demand immediately for wastewater streams during process upsets, changing requirements or short retention scenarios

The benefits to be derived from the application of DGI are many and include: regulatory compliance, increased treatment capacity and the avoidance of material capital spending, water preservation, the minimization of chemical utilization, odor control and improving overall water quality for humans and wildlife.

Mr. Arnone commented, "We believe that these results, which we will release to the public shortly, represent a foundational component of our ongoing DGI business development strategy and product commercialization efforts.”

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,308 $ 35,893 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,990 891 Accounts receivable, net 6,424 3,259 Inventories, net 405 348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 856 1,074 Total current assets 40,983 41,465 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,379 and $18,243, respectively 4,556 4,609 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $369 and $341, respectively 416 448 Restricted cash — 270 Right-of-use operating lease assets 236 242 Other assets 811 824 Total assets $ 49,118 $ 49,974 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,348 $ 1,561 Accrued liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current 118 113 Employee compensation 677 688 Other accrued liabilities 887 861 Total current liabilities 4,030 3,223 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 111 122 Deferred income taxes, net 139 139 Other liabilities 255 290 Total liabilities 4,535 3,774 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,272,303 and 31,227,300 shares issued, and 30,296,297 and 30,263,791 shares outstanding, respectively 313 312 Additional paid-in capital 164,244 164,199 Accumulated deficit (115,903 ) (114,549 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,896 ) (1,604 ) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (2,251 ) (2,234 ) Total stockholders’ equity 44,583 46,200 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 49,118 $ 49,974

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per-share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 6,368 $ 5,218 $ 11,903 $ 10,251 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 3,690 2,635 6,935 5,310 Selling, general and administrative 2,874 2,957 5,928 6,057 Research and development 289 315 509 730 6,853 5,907 13,372 12,097 Operating loss (485 ) (689 ) (1,469 ) (1,846 ) Interest expense (4 ) (5 ) (9 ) (9 ) Interest income 8 2 9 3 Other income (expense), net 134 (76 ) 124 1,482 Loss before income taxes (347 ) (768 ) (1,345 ) (370 ) Income tax expense (9 ) (10 ) (9 ) (10 ) Net loss $ (356 ) $ (778 ) $ (1,354 ) $ (380 ) Net loss per common share: Basic net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,296,000 30,264,000 30,282,000 28,895,000 Diluted 30,296,000 30,264,000 30,282,000 28,895,000

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (356 ) $ (778 ) $ (1,354 ) $ (380 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (222 ) 133 (292 ) (60 ) Comprehensive loss $ (578 ) $ (645 ) $ (1,646 ) $ (440 )

FUEL TECH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,354 ) $ (380 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 182 319 Amortization 50 71 Loss on disposal of equipment — 13 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries 43 23 Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures 46 40 Gain of forgiveness on Paycheck Protection Plan Loan — (1,556 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,245 ) 3,079 Inventories (58 ) (97 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets 205 681 Accounts payable 812 (943 ) Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities (2) (1,021 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,321 ) 229 Investing Activities Purchases of equipment and patents (138 ) (237 ) Net cash used in investing activities (138 ) (237 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from sale of common stock issued in connection with private placement — 25,812 Costs related to sale of common stock issued in connection with private placement — (1,783 ) Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants (17 ) (52 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17 ) 23,977 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (280 ) (13 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (3,756 ) 23,956 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (Note 2) 37,054 12,606 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Note 2) $ 33,298 $ 36,562

FUEL TECH, INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Air Pollution FUEL CHEM Three months ended June 30, 2022 Control Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 2,738 $ 3,630 $ — $ 6,368 Cost of sales (1,802 ) (1,888 ) — (3,690 ) Gross margin 936 1,742 — 2,678 Selling, general and administrative — — (2,874 ) (2,874 ) Research and development — — (289 ) (289 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 936 $ 1,742 $ (3,163 ) $ (485 )

Air Pollution FUEL CHEM Three months ended June 30, 2021 Control Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 986 $ 4,232 $ — $ 5,218 Cost of sales (507 ) (2,128 ) — (2,635 ) Gross margin 479 2,104 — 2,583 Selling, general and administrative — — (2,957 ) (2,957 ) Research and development — — (315 ) (315 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 479 $ 2,104 $ (3,272 ) $ (689 )

Air Pollution FUEL CHEM Six months ended June 30, 2022 Control Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 4,942 $ 6,961 $ — $ 11,903 Cost of sales (3,231 ) (3,704 ) — (6,935 ) Gross margin 1,711 3,257 — 4,968 Selling, general and administrative — — (5,928 ) (5,928 ) Research and development — — (509 ) (509 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 1,711 $ 3,257 $ (6,437 ) $ (1,469 )

Air Pollution FUEL CHEM Six months ended June 30, 2021 Control Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 1,893 $ 8,358 $ — $ 10,251 Cost of sales (1,038 ) (4,272 ) — (5,310 ) Gross margin 855 4,086 — 4,941 Selling, general and administrative — — (6,057 ) (6,057 ) Research and development — — (730 ) (730 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 855 $ 4,086 $ (6,787 ) $ (1,846 )

FUEL TECH, INC.

GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Information concerning Fuel Tech’s operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the customer. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: United States $ 4,279 $ 4,588 $ 7,967 $ 9,051 Foreign 2,089 630 3,936 1,200 $ 6,368 $ 5,218 $ 11,903 $ 10,251

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: United States $ 45,934 $ 46,271 Foreign 3,184 3,703 $ 49,118 $ 49,974

FUEL TECH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (356 ) $ (778 ) $ (1,354 ) $ (380 ) Interest (income) expense, net (4 ) 3 - 6 Income tax expense 9 10 9 10 Depreciation expense 88 151 182 319 Amortization expense 36 37 50 71 EBITDA (227 ) (577 ) (1,113 ) 26 Gain on Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Plan loan - - - (1,566 ) Stock compensation expense 28 20 46 40 ADJUSTED EBITDA (199 ) (557 ) (1,067 ) (1,500 )

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

